UP man accused of raping, killing toddler injured in encounter, aide’s house razed partially

A 35-year-old labourer, who was arrested for allegedly abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old toddler, sustained a bullet injury to his leg on Monday after he allegedly opened fire at a police team while being taken to the scene of crime in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

Police said the main accused, Hiralal, had concealed a firearm near the spot and used it to attack the team when he was taken to the crime scene early in the morning for collecting evidence. The police retaliated in self-defence, leaving him with bullet injuries to both legs.

He was taken to a community health centre (CHC) for first aid and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Doctors said his condition was stable.