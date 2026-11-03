UP man accused of raping, killing toddler injured in encounter, aide’s house razed partially

A 35-year-old labourer, who was arrested for allegedly abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old toddler, sustained a bullet injury to his leg on Monday after he allegedly opened fire at a police team while being taken to the scene of crime in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.
Police said the main accused, Hiralal, had concealed a firearm near the spot and used it to attack the team when he was taken to the crime scene early in the morning for collecting evidence. The police retaliated in self-defence, leaving him with bullet injuries to both legs.
He was taken to a community health centre (CHC) for first aid and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Doctors said his condition was stable.
The police are also searching for Hiralal’s brother-in-law, Govind (50) who is also accused of committing the crime.
Govind remains absconding.
“We are conducting raids to trace Govind,” said Hamirpur Circle Officer Rajeev Pratap Singh.
According to the police, the girl’s family approached them on Sunday evening after their three-year-old daughter, who had been playing outside their house, went missing.
Hiralal was reportedly seen with the child.
After being informed, the police questioned Hiralal, who subsequently led them to the spot where the girl’s body was found. The role of another man also came to light during his statement. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination which was conducted by a panel of doctors. The report confirmed that she died of strangulation.
Given the anger among the family and local residents, a large police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order.
Officials said the protesting villagers also resorted to vandalism, damaging some vehicles parked on the roadside.
Meanwhile, hours after the girl’s funeral, a team from the Rath Nagar Palika on Monday demolished a portion of Govind’s house, which the authorities claimed was constructed illegally.