UP man kills wife, walks to cops with her head

Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi said the incident took place two months after the death of the couple’s infant daughter due to a disease. (Representational Image) Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi said the incident took place two months after the death of the couple’s infant daughter due to a disease. (Representational Image)

A man allegedly severed his wife’s head with a sickle and tried to walk — with the body part wrapped in a piece of cloth — to the Jahangeerabad police station in Barabanki district on Saturday before he was stopped by police personnel. The accused has confessed to the crime, police said.

Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi said the incident took place two months after the death of the couple’s infant daughter due to a disease. “On Saturday morning, the couple had an argument and in a fit of anger, Akhilesh Rawat (28) attacked her with a sickle on her neck, severing her head. He wrapped the head in a cloth and was heading to the police station, which is around 3 km from his house in Bahadurpur village. Police got information from the public and we intercepted him on the main road near Jahangeerabad police station and arrested him,” Chaturvedi said.

Circle Officer (City) Sushil Kumar Singh said Rawat left the body home, leaving a trail of blood on the road. “He had blood on his hands and his clothes were also blood-soaked. The couple stayed with other family members but they were not home on Saturday,” Singh said.

The victim, Ranjana (24), also a native of Barabanki, was living with her parents since the death of the infant and had returned to her husband’s house four days ago. “Neighbours told us that since she came back, they had been arguing and fighting. We also found some broken bangles at the crime scene. Their daughter died two-and-a-half months ago and neighbours say that the man used to stay depressed after his daughter’s death. The man’s family members have also told us that he remained aloof since his daughter’s death,” the SP said.

Police have lodged a case against Akhilesh based on a complaint from the woman’s family. “The complaint is of dowry harassment… We have lodged a case under IPC Section 304-B (death of woman within seven years of marriage in connection with demand for dowry). We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.

