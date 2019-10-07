UP: Man killed in Jhansi ‘police encounter’, SP MP calls it murder, wants CBI probe

Police shot dead a 25-year-old man, accused of illegal mining, in an alleged encounter in Jhansi early on Sunday.

Advertising

However, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav called the encounter fake and demanded registration of an FIR on murder charges and a CBI inquiry against police personnel involved in the alleged exchange of fire.

Police claimed that the accused, identified as Pushpendra Yadav, was killed in the encounter, while his brother Ravindra Yadav and associate Nitin managed to escape.

“On September 29, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, station house officer (SHO) of Moth police station, seized a truck of Pushpendra in an illegal mining case. On Saturday night when he was returning from Kanpur in his car after his two-day leave, the SHO got a call from Pushpendra who asked to meet him regarding his seized truck. Around 9.15 pm, Chauhan reached Bamrauli intersection on Kanpur-Jhansi highway to meet him,” said Jhansi SSP Om Prakash Singh.

Advertising

“Chauhan rolled down his window pane and a shot was fired at him by Pushpendra. The bullet grazed his chin. He tried to chase the attackers on foot but they fled. A police team rushed to help him. At the spot, we found that the attackers had left their bike for some reason and fled with Chauhan’s car. An FIR against the attackers was registered and police teams were deployed to search them,” he said, adding that prima facie, the attackers tried to take revenge for the seizure of the truck.

Chauhan is admitted to Jhansi Medical College.

The FIR against Pushpendra, Ravindra and their associate Nitin was registered late on Saturday night under IPC sections 307, 394, 397, 398 and 353.

Around 2.30 am, the stolen car was spotted at Gursarai road, 40 km from the earlier spot, the SSP said.

“Around 2.30 am, the stolen car was seen coming towards the barricades and when we tried to intercept it, shots were fired. We retaliated and Pushpendra was injured, while the other two managed to escape. Pushpendra succumbed to injury in hospital. We are tracing the other accused,” said the SPP.

Samjawadi Party MP Chandrapal rejected the police version and said the deceased was not a criminal.

“Pushpendra’s truck was seized and he was talking to the SHO about release of the vehicle. An argument broke out and Pushpendra was killed…The deceased was not a criminal, he had no FIR against him until Saturday,” said the MP.

“This is a case of murder and there should be an FIR against police officials,” he added.