UP man kills infant son over paternity suspicion; arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his seven-month-old son near his Bareilly home over suspicion over the infant’s paternity, police said.

According to police, Sompal, the accused, a labourer in Rajasthan, had come home five days back. The incident came to light when his wife Rajvati approached the police alleging Sompal had taken their two children out and one of them was missing when he returned.

Based on her complaint on Thursday, police registered a case and launched a search operation to trace Sompal who was absconding.

“We arrested Sompal, a native of Athana village in Bareilly and during interrogation, he confessed to have strangled their infant son Varun to death and hidden the body near a pond. He claimed that he committed the act in a fit of rage as the baby did not resemble him and he suspected the child was born from an extramarital relationship of his wife,” Circle officer, Faridpur, Sandeep Singh said.