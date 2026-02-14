UP man kills infant son over paternity suspicion; arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his seven-month-old son near his Bareilly home over suspicion over the infant’s paternity, police said.
According to police, Sompal, the accused, a labourer in Rajasthan, had come home five days back. The incident came to light when his wife Rajvati approached the police alleging Sompal had taken their two children out and one of them was missing when he returned.
Based on her complaint on Thursday, police registered a case and launched a search operation to trace Sompal who was absconding.
“We arrested Sompal, a native of Athana village in Bareilly and during interrogation, he confessed to have strangled their infant son Varun to death and hidden the body near a pond. He claimed that he committed the act in a fit of rage as the baby did not resemble him and he suspected the child was born from an extramarital relationship of his wife,” Circle officer, Faridpur, Sandeep Singh said.
Sompal alleged that Varun’s facial features did not resemble his and that his wife was having an illicit relationship with a man from her paternal village, police said, adding they have recovered the body from a wooded area near a pond at the outskirts of the village.
During interrogation, Sompal alleged that his wife had been living at her parental home in Boni village in neighbouring Pilibhit district for the past two months and frequently stayed there for extended periods, police said.
Sompal said that he had returned from Rajasthan about five days back and gone to his wife’s village to bring her back. However, despite repeated requests, Rajvati allegedly refused to accompany him, police added.
He further alleged that on February 11, he forcibly brought Varun and their five-year-old son Arun from his wife’s parental home to Athana. Later that evening, he took Varun to a pond situated about 700 to 800 metres from the village and killed him, police said.
