UP man who ‘kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed’ 7-year-old killed in encounter

Police inspect the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi where the shootout took place on Wednesday morning. (Express Photo)

A man who kidnapped a seven-year-old boy last week, before allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling him to death, was killed in an encounter with the Hardoi Police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Menoor alias Shenoor alias Mehnuddin, a history-sheeter from the neighbouring Kannauj district who had a dozen cases registered against him across the state, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

According to the police, the accused frequently visited the victim’s village to meet a relative and planned the boy’s kidnapping to extort money from his family.

On May 1, the family told the police that the child had gone to a fair near his house. When he did not return after an hour, they searched for him through the night before lodging a kidnapping complaint at the local police station.