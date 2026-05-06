UP man who ‘kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed’ 7-year-old killed in encounter

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A man who kidnapped a seven-year-old boy last week, before allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling him to death, was killed in an encounter with the Hardoi Police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Police said the accused, Menoor alias Shenoor alias Mehnuddin, a history-sheeter from the neighbouring Kannauj district who had a dozen cases registered against him across the state, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.
According to the police, the accused frequently visited the victim’s village to meet a relative and planned the boy’s kidnapping to extort money from his family.
On May 1, the family told the police that the child had gone to a fair near his house. When he did not return after an hour, they searched for him through the night before lodging a kidnapping complaint at the local police station.
The accused, meanwhile, had allegedly killed the boy the same day and later contacted the family to demand a Rs 7 lakh ransom for his ‘safe return’.
On May 5, police said the child’s body was found in a field. Police said prima facie, there were signs of sexual assault but a final report is awaited for confirmation.
“During investigation, police found that the boy was last seen with the accused… We gathered electronic evidence indicating his involvement in the crime,” said the Station House Officer of the police station concerned.
According to police, the accused was cornered on Wednesday morning while he was on a motorcycle. On spotting the police team, he allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape.
Police said during the exchange, Hardoi Special Operations Group (SOG) in-charge Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his hand. Police fired back, and the accused was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Kumar was also admitted for treatment, and doctors said his condition is stable.
Hardoi Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena, said the accused’s involvement surfaced during the investigation, and after he remained absconding, a reward was announced for his arrest.
The child’s father said the family did not know the accused and had never seen him before the incident. “I have lost my son… we had so many dreams for him. This year, we were planning to enrol him in a private school…,” said the grieving father, a businessman.
The victim was the second of four children.
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