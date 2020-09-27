UP: Man held for shooting wife, hunt on for aide

Police said the crime was a fallout of a family dispute. (Representational)

The Badaun police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Civil Lines area . Police said the victim, Neha Kumari, belonged to a Scheduled Caste and had married the accused, Asif, over a year ago. Police said the crime was a fallout of a family dispute. Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Sankalp Sharma, said Asif confessed and said he had planned the murder to frame Neha’s brothers in the case.

Asif will be produced before a local court in Badaun on Sunday. Police are looking for an aide of his, who was also allegedly involved in the crime.

Police said that on Friday evening they were informed that a woman was shot at Neeta Sarai area. A police team reached the spot and another team went to a hospital where they were informed that Neha had died.

Asif then claimed to the police that he suspected that Neha’s brothers, Ashish and Raj, were behind the crime after which police brought them to the station for questioning, said an officer.

Asif claimed that Neha’s family members were unhappy over their marriage. Police, however, found that this claim was false.

Police came to know that Neha married Asif after eloping with him. After marriage, Neha was staying with Asif in Delhi. Around a week ago, Asif brought Neha to his residence at in Badaun. Pandey said Neha came to know that Asif was already married and has a child. Since then, there were frequent arguments between them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.