UP: Man held for rape was victim of honey trap, woman to be charged for extortion, say Police

A week after a 27-year-old man was arrested from Dehradun for allegedly raping a woman, Saharanpur police on Tuesday moved an application in a local court seeking direction to release the man, citing the 24-year-old woman’s statement before a magistrate in which she gave a clean chit to the accused. The woman has also withdrawn her earlier complaint of rape given to the police.

Police have now decided to lodge a case against the woman on charges of blackmailing the man, identified as Amit Kumar, as she allegedly took money from his family to withdraw her complaint.

“During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the woman has gone back on her earlier statement after collecting Rs 6 lakh from the family of Amit Kumar. There are evidence of money exchange. The family of Amit Kumar also confirmed to the police that they were forced to pay money to the woman,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Rajesh Kumar said.

“Amit Kumar is a victim of a honey trap. The woman was asked by Amit’s rivals to frame him in a false case to extract money. It is a case of blackmailing and a case would be lodged against woman and her associates,” added the police officer.

According to police, the woman lodged a complaint with the police on March 7, alleging that Kumar, who runs a school, raped her at a hotel after he offered her cold drinks laced with intoxicant. The woman claimed that she had gone to the hotel after Kumar assured her that he would give admission to her younger sister in his school.

Kumar was arrested the next day and sent to judicial custody.

“We have not found any evidence against Kumar. Therefore, we moved an application before a court in Saharanpur, seeking his release,” said Station House Officer Harinder Singh, adding Kumar and the woman knew each other for some time.