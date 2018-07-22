UP: Man held for killing wife

Police said 35-year-old Mintu, a resident of Baseda village, had informed them that his wife 30-year-old Preeti had been killed by her wife. Police said 35-year-old Mintu, a resident of Baseda village, had informed them that his wife 30-year-old Preeti had been killed by her wife.

A man was arrested on Saturday for killing his wife, suspecting her of having an affair.

Police said 35-year-old Mintu, a resident of Baseda village, had informed them that his wife 30-year-old Preeti had been killed by her wife. Prima facie, however, revealed that the killer was Mintu himself, said police.

The accused worked as an electrician in Chandigarh.

“Mintu had been asking her to come to Chandigarh but she kept refusing,” said Amardeep Lal, Nagal police station in-charge. “He returned on July 19 and was told by locals about his wife’s alleged relations with another man. At 3 pm, he repeatedly hit her with a brick and killed her. He tried to misled us by telling us that she was killed by her paramour but based on versions of locals we are sure that it was he who killed her.”

