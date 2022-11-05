UP man held for killing mother in bid to frame rivals for murder: Police

THE BADAUN police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his 65-year-old mother in a bid to frame his rivals in a murder case. Police said the accused, Satyaveer Kumar, attacked Javatri Devi with an axe, causing serious head injuries that led to her death.

Satyaveer was produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody, said Circle Officer, Badaun, Pawan Kumar. The police claimed to have solved the case with the help of surveillance and human intelligence.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Faizganj Behat police station, Pradeep Kumar, said further probe was on and they are checking whether more persons are involved in the crime.

Satyaveer’s two brothers, Kishan and Vikram, are lodged in jail for the past five years in a murder case.

SHO Kumar said that on October 30, police were informed by local residents that the body of a 65-year-old woman was found at her residence in Kanua Khera village.

A police team reached the spot and during inquiry, found that Javatri Devi had been living alone in the house. Her elder son Dharamveer, a homeguard, lives in Chandausi area of Sambhal while Satyaveer was based in Moradabad where he worked at a shop.

Dharamveer and Satyaveer also reached the village later. On the basis of Satyaveer’s complaint, an FIR was registered against a local resident, Ram Bahadur, his brother Netrapal and his son Ajay Babu on charges of murder. Ram Bahadur daughter was allegedly murdered a few years ago and Kishan and Vikram are in jail in connection with this case.

Police picked up Ram Bahadur for questioning and he denied any role in the crime. Police also came to know that Ajay Babu and Netrapal work in Punjab and they had not returned to Moradabad for the past two years.

Suspecting foul play, the police began collecting call detail records of Dharamveer and Satyaveer. Police found that Dharamveer was present at his home in Chandausi when the crime occurred. Satyaveer’s phone was found switched off since October 28 and his last location was in Moradabad. A police team then went to Moradabad and visited his house and the shop where he was working. Police came to know from the shop that Satyaveer did not come to work for some days after October 28. He was also missing from his house. Police then detained Satyaveer and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Satyaveer told the police that last month, when he met his brothers Kishan and Vikram in jail, they blamed him for “not doing anything to bring them out of jail.”

Satyaveer then decided to frame his rivals in a case so that they are forced to opt for a “compromise” with him. “Satyaveer went to his home on October 30 morning and killed his mother. He then returned to Moradabad,” said a police officer.