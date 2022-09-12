UP: Man held for killing daughter over ‘relationship with youth from another caste’

A 56-year-old farmer was arrested in a Shamli village for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter and setting her body on fire over her affair with a youth from a different caste, police said.

“During questioning, the farmer, Pramod Kumar, confessed that he strangled his daughter to death and set the body on fire,” said Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek.

Police said Pramod, who belongs to the upper caste, planned the murder as his daughter, Kajal, was not breaking up with Ajay Kashyap, a youth from the backward caste, despite warning her against the relationship.

“Pramod said that a few days ago, his daughter left home with the 20-year-old youth without informing the family. She returned home on her own, a day after. Fearing social stigma, he decided to kill her. On the intervening night of September 9 and 10, he took his daughter to a field on the pretext of some work. He strangled her to death and set her body on fire,” Pankaj Tyagi, SHO of Jhijhana Police Station, said.

After returning home, Pramod told the family that he had left the daughter at the house of his brother in Panipat.

On Friday evening, the police control room received information that someone had burnt a human body in a field. The owner of the field also rushed to the spot after coming to know about a fire on his field.

A police team reached the spot and seized the bones from the ashes. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also called in.