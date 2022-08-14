UP man held, charged with sedition for ‘Pak flag’ hoisting

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 14, 2022 1:39:48 am
August 14, 2022 1:39:48 am
A 21-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly hoisting Pakistan’s national flag atop his house in Bedupura village under Taryan Sujan police station area in Kushinagar district on Saturday.
Police said the accused Salman Ahmed was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.
