UP: Man gets 4-year prison term in ‘cheating’ case

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 48-year-old businessman to four years of imprisonment in connection with a case of cheating lodged in 2005 at Indergah police station in Kannauj district.

Prabhat Chandra was accused of pocketing a share of money that was given to farmers by the state government as drought relief.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to 2005 when the state government had issued cheques to local farmers of the district as part of drought relief measures. The cheques were of varying amounts.

The complainant Suresh Chandra, who was then the manager of Zila Sahkari Bank’s Indergarh branch, stated, “I was informed by local farmers that Prabhat had told the farmers that it will take time to get the cheques encashed. He offered to give the farmers the cash mentioned on their respective cheques after deducting 20 per cent as his share.” After the allegations were found to be true, Suresh got an FIR lodged against Prabhat, said government counsel Tarun Chandra while adding that Prabhat used to run a photocopy machine opposite the Indergah branch of Zila Sahkari Bank in Kannauj district.

A case was lodged against Prabhat under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The police investigated and filed a chargesheet against him that same year.

“During the probe, police found Prabhat took shares from 197 cheques that were issued to the farmers. The total amount of the cheques was around Rs 70,000,” said the prosecution.

He was taken into custody and sent to jail.