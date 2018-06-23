UP: Man found hanging from tree in Mainpuri

According to Rajesh Pal Singh, Kisni police station house officer (SHO), said people in the area found the body on Friday morning. (Representational) According to Rajesh Pal Singh, Kisni police station house officer (SHO), said people in the area found the body on Friday morning. (Representational)

A 40-year-old Dalit man was found hanging from a tree near his house at Kisni police station area of Mainpuri district on Friday. While the police suspect that Pradeep may have killed himself, his family claimed foul play.

Police said they had not found any suicide note and the family could not give a motive for murder. On Pradeep’s wife Manju’s complaint, however, an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of murder and destruction of evidence has been lodged. No one has been arrested so far.

Pradeep worked as a sweeper. According to Rajesh Pal Singh, Kisni police station house officer (SHO), said people in the area found the body on Friday morning some 150 metres from Prad-eep’s house. A native of Chitayan village in Mainpuri, Pradeep is survived by his wife, five children and parents.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Om Prakash Singh said, “The family told police that on Thursday evening, Pradeep returned home inebriated. He had an argument with his wife over the television remote controller. Angry, Pradeep damaged television, its controller and also other household items. He also hit his head from a cemented pole.”

“Pradeep’s two sisters were also present in the house when the incident occurred. The family then caught Pradeep and tied him with a pole,” he said. “Pradeep somehow managed to escape. Later, when he knocked on the door and demanded he be let in, the family refused to open the door. The next day, his body was found. A plastic rope was around his neck.”

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai said, “The autopsy report stated death due to hanging. It mentioned an injury on the head, which may have occurred when he hit his head against the pole. During search of the house, police had found blood stain on the pole.” An investigation of the case is ongoing. ENS

