UP: Man fires at mother-in-law, kills self after tiff with wife

A 38-year-old employee of a private company shot himself dead after firing at his mother-in-law following an argument with his wife in Lucknow early on Sunday.

Advertising

While the man, Abhishek Singh, died on the spot, his mother-in-law Chinta Devi suffered a bullet injury to her leg and was admitted to the King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre in Lucknow, said police. She is out of danger. No police complaint has been registered.

“The incident took place in Gomti Nagar’s Alaknanda Apartments. Late on Saturday night, Abhishek consumed alcohol and had an argument with his wife over some issue. After the argument, she went to her mother in Lalbagh area and came back with her,” said SP (north) Sukirti Madhav.

“Seeing his mother-in-law, Abhishek became furious and took out his licensed revolver and fired at his mother-in-law. He then put the gun at his head and fired a shot. He died on the spot,” he added.