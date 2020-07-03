UP man claims lax treatment led to Covid-positive mother’s death, hospital orders probe

The move comes after the her son wrote to the state health department and the State Medical Education Minister demanding an inquiry and action against those responsible for his mother’s death. The move comes after the her son wrote to the state health department and the State Medical Education Minister demanding an inquiry and action against those responsible for his mother’s death.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has ordered a probe into allegations of “delay in admission and laxity in treatment” of a 65-year-old woman at the institute’s Covid ward last month, leading to her death. The move comes after the her son wrote to the state health department and the State Medical Education Minister demanding an inquiry and action against those responsible for his mother’s death.

The letter by the son, Naseem Ahmad read: “…Outside the Covid ward, my mother was in agony for 40-45 minutes and kept asking us to hurry. However, no one came with stretcher. After a long time, two people in PPE kits came with a stretcher. My mother was taken inside the ward and after some time, she died. Because of delay in taking her inside the ward and laxity in treatment, my mother died.”

