UP: Man brought from Agra hospital dies in Hathras, sample sent for testing

Chief Medical Officer, Hathras, Brijesh Rathore said that on April 12, when the man was brought to the district hospital he was suffering from a major seizure. (Representational Image) Chief Medical Officer, Hathras, Brijesh Rathore said that on April 12, when the man was brought to the district hospital he was suffering from a major seizure. (Representational Image)

The Hathras district administration has sent sample of a 30-year-old businessman who died in a district hospital Monday for coronavirus test after finding that he had been admitted for over a week and was discharged on April 4 from a private hospital in Agra that was sealed on Sunday after 20 people, including patients, attendants and health staff, tested positive.

A woman from Meerut who had been admitted at the Agra hospital and later tested positive after she returned to her native place is suspected to be the carrier of the virus.

The man in Hathras died during treatment at the district hospital Monday. The administration has also collected samples of two of his relatives, who brought him to the hospital. Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar said test reports of all three were awaited. The post-mortem report of the man is also awaited.

Chief Medical Officer, Hathras, Brijesh Rathore said that on April 12, when the man was brought to the district hospital he was suffering from a major seizure.

“We checked the patient’s medical history to find that he was suffering from meningitis with acute psychosis. He was earlier admitted to Paras Hospital in Agra — which has now been sealed — from March 26 to April 4. We kept him in the isolation ward of the district hospital for treatment,” said Rathore.

On April 13, the man’s condition deteriorated and he died later in the day. “Further course of action will be decided on the basis of the test reports,” said Rathore.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.