UP man booked for killing girl; her family alleges conversion attempt

The Lucknow police have booked 21-year-old man for allegedly killing a neighbouring girl belonging to another religion by throwing her from fourth floor of his apartment in the Uttar Pradesh capital’s Dubagga area after she refused to convert to Islam for marrying him.

A case was lodged against the accused, Sufiyan, on charges of murder and charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Police are also looking into the role of the family members of Sufiyan, a painter, who had allegedly pressured the girl, Nidhi Gupta, to marry him after converting to Islam. Nidhi was doing a beautician course.

According to police, they got information on Tuesday evening that a girl fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Dubagga and that her family members rushed her to hospital. A police team rushed to the hospital, where the girl died during treatment.

Police commissioner S B Shiradkar said raids were being conducted to trace Sufiyan.

Nidhi’s family members told police they had recently got to know that Sufiyan had forcibly given a cellphone to her. She also told her family that Sufiyan had regularly harrased her.

On Tuesday evening, her family members went to Sufiyan’s house, located in another block, to complain to his family. As a heated argument took place between the two families, Nidhi allegedly went upstairs and Sufiyan followed her. Her family alleged Sufiyan had taken Nidhi to the fourth floor and pushed her down from there.

Hearing a large sound, Nidhi’s family members rushed to the spot where Nidhi was lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital, but Sufiyan and his family allegedly fled the spot after locking their house.

As news of the death circulated, a group of people pelted stones at Sufiyan’s house. The matter was resolved when a police team intervened.

Police said Sufiyan had visited the hospital when Nidhi was undergoing treatment there.

Joint commissioner (law and order) Piyush Mordia said the investigation was underway.