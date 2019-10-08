UP: Man arrested for raping daughter for months

A 42-year-old Army sepoy was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and torturing his teenaged daughter for several months in Meerut.

Advertising

Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, the accused recently returned to Meerut to celebrate Dussehra and Diwali with his family.

The victim decided to file a police complaint after her father allegedly tried to rape her younger sister too. “I would have tolerated all this had my father not tried to rape my younger sister a few days ago. I have decided to teach my father a lesson,” the victim said in the FIR.

She said that her mother was a mute spectator to the crime and did not intervene, according to police.

Advertising

“We arrested the accused last evening and produced him in a local which sent him to police custody on Monday. He has been booked under rape charge and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We are investigating the role of the mother because the victim has levelled serious allegations against her,” said the in-charge of the local police station concerned.

The police said the accused had been sending obscene messages to the victim’s mobile phone for the last two years and at times beating her without any provocation.

“The situation worsened when her father was posted in Meerut in the past,” said the in-charge.

SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey said the mother claimed to have been beaten up by her husband whenever she raised her voice against the sexual abuse of their daughter.

The girl has shared a video with the police in which the accused is seen abusing and beating her up, Pandey added.

Due to continued harassment and sexual abuse, she had even fled home two months ago, the FIR stated.

She returned after her mother convinced her that instances of exploitation would stop, which did not, according to the FIR.