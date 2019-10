A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in a Baghpat village Monday afternoon. The woman said that when she was outside her house, the man dragged him to nearby bushes and raped her.

The police said that she raised an alarm and local residents rushed to her rescue. The accused was captured and beaten before before being handed over to police.

“The victim has been sent for a medical examination,” said the in charge of the police station concerned.