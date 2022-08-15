UP: Man, 2 aides held for placing meat outside temple to get SHO removed

August 15, 2022 2:30:32 am
A 32-year-old man along with his two accomplices was arrested for allegedly conspiring to place meat outside a temple in Kannauj district’s Rasoolpur village in what police said was a bid to disturb communal harmony to get the local station house officer (SHO) removed.
The main accused, Kanchan Tripathi (32), who runs a local news portal, has been sent to judicial custody. The co-accused, identified as Mansoor and Akram, are butchers. They were also sent to jail.
On July 16, body parts of an animal were found at the entrance of a temple, leading to arson by a group of people.
After the incident, SHO Harishyam Singh was suspended along with two other sub-inspectors. The then Kannauj SP Rajesh Srivastava and District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar were also removed from their posts.
Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “Tripathi runs an online portal on local news. It was found that he hatched the conspiracy along with two others whom he paid to get the job done. He paid the two butchers to place the meat outside the temple as he wanted the Talgram SHO shifted out.”
A official said: “Tripathi had an issue with then SHO Harishyam Singh since he used to run illegal works from the kiosk outside the police station . The SHO told him to stop this. The kiosk was removed during an anti-encroachment drive.”
