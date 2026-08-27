Nepal Flash Floods: Maharajganj, Kushinagar districts on high alert in UP

Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts in Uttar Pradesh remained on high alert on Thursday with officials monitoring the water level of rivers emanating from Himalayas, especially Gandak following Wednesday’s devastating flash flood in neighbouring Nepal.

Three bodies, believed to have been swept downstream from Nepal, were recovered from Gandak in Maharajganj district on Thursday.

Officials have been directed to ensure that residents of vulnerable villages can be evacuated immediately if the situation deteriorates. Police stations and revenue department personnel have been deployed in riverine areas and equipped to begin rescue operations when required.

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In Kushinagar, District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar and Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar inspected vulnerable riverside villages and the Valmikinagar barrage. Residents were advised to stay away from the river and low-lying areas and remain alert to official advisories.