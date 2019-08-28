UP madrasa clerk detained for ‘filming’ girls changing clothes

A clerk of a madrasa in Kushinagar district was detained for allegedly filming girl students changing in a room, via a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera on August 15.

The madrasa authorities, however, have denied the allegation — made by the parents of the girls who were participants of a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Independence Day.

The complaint was lodged on Monday, even as the police are to register a case.

When contacted, madrasa principal Shahid Ali said false allegations were made to malign the image of the institution, which was established in 2002.

“The 15 local residents, whose signatures are in the complaint, had told us that they had not signed any such letter. I have also checked footage of the CCTV camera and there is nothing in it. Someone had made a false complaint to malign the image of the madrasa,” said the principal, adding that the clerk was detained.

“Since classes were not held on Independence Day, the cameras installed inside the madrasa rooms were blocked. We had allotted two rooms to the participants… the complaint almost over a week after,” said Ali.

When contacted, Circle Officer of Kushinagar, Ramdas Prasad, said the allegation is yet to be established. “An inquiry is on. We have detained one person for questioning,” he said.