Uttar Pradesh: BJP names ‘Nirahua’ from Azamgarh, Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur Lok Sabha seats

The BJP Saturday announced Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” as its candidate from Azamgarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. For the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, the party fielded former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Ghanshyam Lodhi. Both Nirahua and Lodhi are OBC candidates.

Nirahua had contested the Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh in 2019 as a BJP nominee but had lost against SP president Akhilesh Yadav. In Rampur, SP’s Azam Khan had contested and won in alliance with BSP and RLD.

Rajinder Nagar bypolls | BJP fields former councillor Rajesh Bhatia

The By-elections for the Rampur and Azamgarh seats have been necessitated after resignations of Azam Khan and SP President Akhilesh Yadav, respectively. Both had resigned from their Lok Sabha membership after winning the Assembly polls.

BSP has announced a candidate for Azamgarh only and it has decided to not contest the bypoll in Rampur. June 6 is the last date of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha bypolls and the polling is slated to be held on June 23, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on June 26.