UP Local Polls: Woman posing as Opposition candidate in Baghpat seeks withdrawal of nomination, probe ordered

As it became apparent that the woman filing a request to pull out of the fray was impersonating Kishore, the DM ordered a probe in the matter.

In a fresh drama in the run-up to the election for zila panchayat chairperson in Baghpat, a woman, claiming to be Mamta Kishore, the combined Opposition candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, filed a request for withdrawing her nomination papers around Tuesday noon.

As the word spread of Kishore pulling out of the fray, thereby paving the way for the BJP-backed nominee to win unopposed, dozens of SP and RLD leaders tried to storm the collectorate at Baghpat but were denied entry as the gates were locked from inside by police personnel.

As they tried to force their way in, the men in uniform chased them away.

However, Rajkamal Yadav, the district magistrate of Baghpat, later informed that he had received a letter from the actual Opposition candidate claiming she wasn’t even in the district on Tuesday.

As it became apparent that the woman filing a request to pull out of the fray was impersonating Kishore, the DM ordered a probe in the matter.

“Around noon today, a woman arrived at the collectorate and submitted a paper claiming to withdraw her nomination papers. She also produced an ID to support her claim. However, around 2.30 pm, we received another letter from Mamta Kishore claiming she was not in the district today. Later, through a video chat, she confirmed that she wasn’t around and the earlier claim was a fake one. A case has been filed against the woman who approached us with a fake ID,” the DM said.

The woman who produced the fake ID has been identified as Preeti Yadav, a resident of Meerut.

With the administration calling out the impersonator, the stage is set for a direct contest between Kishore and the BJP-backed candidate Babli Devi.

Meanwhile, Mamta Kishore’s husband, Jay Kishore, shared a video clip on social media claiming that a conspiracy was afoot at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government to ensure the victory of the BJP-backed candidate in the zila panchayat chief poll.

“I along with my wife and son will set ourselves on fire if we are continued to be harassed at the behest of the state government simply because we dared to contest an election. We have been receiving threats that we will be implicated in false cases and on Friday, we were forcibly taken to the Delhi residence of Satyapal Singh (BJP MP from Baghpat) and were forced to say that my wife had joined the BJP around 4 am on Saturday,” Jay Kishore claimed.

“I and my family are the soldiers of RLD and will remain with the party till our last breath. The Yogi Adityanath government and its officers may go to any extent to put pressure on us, but I told them that we would prefer killing ourselves than bow to any kind of pressure,” he added.