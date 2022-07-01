UP loan fair: Govt to start mapping each family to provide job or self-employment, says CM Yogi

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government would soon start mapping each family in the state to connect one member of each household with job or self-employment. To facilitate employment in such families, the government would issue “parivar cards”, added Adityanath.

The CM was speaking after distributing loan certificates to handicraft artisans and entrepreneurs at a loan fair organised at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Such loan distribution fairs were organised in all districts across the state on Friday and loans of around Rs 16,000 crore were distributed to 1.9 lakh beneficiaries including handicraft artisans and entrepreneurs.

These artisans and entrepreneurs have been provided loans under various programmes, including Pradhanmantri Rojgar Srijan Karyakram, Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana and Ek Janpad Ek Utpad Vitt Poshan Yojana.

On the occasion, the CM also unveiled the annual loan programme of Rs 2.95 lakh crore for 2022-23.

The CM also inaugurated the Common Facility Centre established in five districts under “one district-one product scheme” (ODOP). These districts include—Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Azamgarh and Siddharthnagar. Adityanath said the government was working to establish such common facility centres in all the districts to promote the local handicraft products. About black pottery that is identified as a special product of Azamgarh under ODOP, CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented black pottery of Azamgarh to G-7 leaders. “It has brought a positive change in the global identity of this district,” CM said.

Addressing the programme, the CM said grand loan fairs were part of a 100-day work plan of the MSME department.

“Efforts should be made to again organise such a programme under the six-month work plan. Availability of loans to MSME entrepreneurs will give pace to economic activities and that will create employment for youths.”

He also said the MSME sector in UP was “lying idle” before 2017, adding that there was disappointment among handicraft artisans and entrepreneurs and the unemployment rate in the state was 18 per cent. “The then government (Samajwadi Party government) did not take interest despite the availability of various schemes of the Centre. There was no paucity of funds and cooperation from the Central government. But there was a lack of political will-power,” the CM said.

In the ceremony, an MoU was exchanged between MSME department and Amazon.com to promote the export of ODOP products. For that purpose, Amazon was setting up a digital centre in Kanpur that will be its second such centre in the country after the one in Gujarat.