‘UP’s new lifeline, a vardaan’: PM opens 594-km Ganga Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, calling the project the state’s “new lifeline” and a “vardaan” (blessing) from the sacred river of Hinduism.

Addressing a programme in Hardoi district, the PM said the corridor would transform connectivity in western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and open new economic opportunities. The project, he said, reflected both “vikas ka vision” and “virasat” (development vision and heritage).

“Jaise Maa Ganga hazaaron varshon se desh ki jeevan rekha rahi hai, waise hi yeh expressway UP ke vikas ki nayi lifeline banega (this expressway is set to be the new lifeline of UP the way the river has been the lifeline of this nation for thousands of years),” he said.

The travel time between the key regions of the state would come down significantly, allowing people to reach places like Prayagraj and Varanasi within hours, he said.

Maintaining that the expressway, whose foundation stone was laid in December 2021, was completed in less than five years, he said, “It shows the speed and scale of the BJP’s double-engine government.”

The corridor, he said, would be extended to Haridwar and linked through feeder routes such as the Farrukhabad Link Expressway.

He also pointed to the upcoming industrial corridors along the route, with clusters in textile and pharmaceutical sectors, which will give a boost to development in Hardoi, Shahjahanpur and Unnao districts.

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“The sports industry of Meerut, handicraft of Sambhal, Bulandshahr’s ceramic, Hardoi’s handloom, Unnao’s leather, Pratapgarh’s gooseberry will reach the world. The new expressway will make up for the problems faced by farmers and traders in the past,” he claimed.

He emphasised gains for farmers, citing better access to markets, improved logistics and cold storage infrastructure. “Earlier, the farmers’ produce did not reach big markets. Now that problem will be resolved. The expressway passes through 12 districts— from Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr in western UP to Prayagraj in the east— benefiting crores of people,” he said.

Positioning Uttar Pradesh as an engine of growth, Modi said the state was moving towards the $1 trillion economy target, backed by its young population and industrial push. He cited investor summits, defence corridors and electronics manufacturing, claiming that “aadhe mobile UP mein ban rahe hain (half of mobile phones in India are being made in UP)”.

‘Vikas virodhi’, ‘nari virodhi’: PM targets SP

Prime Minister Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of being “vikas virodhi” and “nari virodhi” (anti-development and anti-women), in reference to the recent discussion on the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament.

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Addressing a programme in Hardoi during the inauguration of 594-km Ganga Expressway,

the PM alleged that the SP opposed greater representation for women in legislatures.

“Yeh log kabhi pariwarwad aur jatiwad se upar nahi uth sakte (these people can never rise above dynasties and caste). Though SP MPs have been sent to Parliament with votes of people of Uttar Pradesh, they instead support parties like the DMK, who criticise people of UP and use abusive language against them,” Modi said,

Drawing a contrast between the current government and the previous regimes, he said UP had moved from being labelled a “Bimaru” state to the one known for expressways, investment and improved law and order.

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At the start of his address, he referred to the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election, claiming that “fearless voting” was taking place in the state.

“Pichhle 6-7 dashakon mein jo dekhne ko nahi mila, waise nirbhik vatavaran mein Bengal mein is baar matdan ho raha hai. Log bhaymukt hokar vote de rahe hain (What has not been seen in the past six to seven decades, voting is taking place in such a fearless environment in Bengal this time. People are casting their votes without fear),” the PM said.

The turnout reflected strong public participation, he added.

Calling it an important day in the democratic process, the Prime Minister said, “Today is an important day in the festival of democracy. I urge the voters of Bengal to come out in large numbers to cast their votes.”

He also expressed appreciation for voter awareness: “I express my gratitude to the people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting on a large scale.”

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Modi further said in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP and NDA achieved a historic and decisive victory.

“Just yesterday, results of local body elections in Gujarat showed that the BJP secured victories in nearly 80 to 85 percent of municipalities and panchayats. The results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India and will infuse new energy into the pace of development of the country,” he further said.