UP legislators to take oath on April 11,12

The newly-elected 403 legislators of the UP Assembly will take oath of membership of Vidhan Sabha on April 11 and 12,almost 34 days after the notification of the Assembly poll results.

The Speaker of the House would be elected on April 13.

Vidhan Sabha secretariat officials said Governor BL Joshi has formed a panel of two members to administer oath to the legislators in the House. The panel constitutes Congress MLA Pramod Tiwari and Samajwadi Party MLA Mitrasen Yadav.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat today started the exercise to inform the legislators about the date of oath. District magistrates were also sent information in this regard. Principal Secretary,Vidhan Sabha,Pradeep Kumar Dubey confirmed the oath-taking dates.

Officials said that legislators are being invited on these three days only for the oath and election of Speaker. Date for the session of the Assembly is yet to be decided, Dubey added.

