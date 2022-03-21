scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Must Read

UP Legislative Council poll: SP declares candidates on 34 seats, leaves 2 for RLD

At present, 37 seats, including 36 on which elections are being held, are vacant in the 100-member council — a third of its members retire every two years.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
March 21, 2022 4:05:39 am
Barring Meerut-Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr seats, which have been left for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, the party has declared its candidates on all the remaining 34 seats, said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury.

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday finalised the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections — to be held on April 9 — and gave ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) two seats.

Barring Meerut-Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr seats, which have been left for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, the party has declared its candidates on all the remaining 34 seats, said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury.

The SP and the RLD have been allies since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and the two parties also contested the just-concluded UP Assembly elections together, where the RLD won eight out of 33 seats it had contested.

