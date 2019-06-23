UP: Lawyer who shot Bar Council chief dies during treatment

THE 35-YEAR-OLD accused who shot UP Bar Council’s chairperson Darvesh Yadav in an Agra court 10 days ago, succumbed to his injuries at a Gurgaon hospital on Saturday afternoon. The accused, Manish Sharma, had opened fire at Darvesh Yadav and had also shot himself later.

According to an official at Medanta Hospital, the accused was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. He was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died in the hospital at 1.20 pm on Saturday, an official confirmed.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a petition seeking a CBI enquiry into Yadav’s murder.

On June 12, a victory procession was being taken out in the premises of an Agra court, in the honor of Yadav, for being elected as the first female chairperson of UP Bar Council. Sharma was also present. It is alleged that an argument ensued between them and Sharma shot her three times before shooting himself in the head.

Yadav died while Sharma slipped into coma following the injury.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) had been filed against Sharma at the New Agra Police Station.