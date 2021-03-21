scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
UP law panel submits draft Bill on regulating public religious structures

The panel also submitted a draft Bill along with the report, recommending a maximum of three years of imprisonment, a fine, or both for those who grab public land after constructing a religious structure.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
March 21, 2021 5:30:27 am
The law commission submitted the report and the draft Bill to Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath recommending a law against the grabbing of public land and the construction of religious structures that impede public safety and road planning, among other things.

The panel also submitted a draft Bill — the Regulation of Public Religious Structures (on Public Places) Draft Bill — along with the report, recommending a maximum of three years of imprisonment, a fine, or both for those who grab public land after constructing a religious structure.

