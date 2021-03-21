UP law panel submits draft Bill on regulating public religious structures

The law commission submitted the report and the draft Bill to Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath recommending a law against the grabbing of public land and the construction of religious structures that impede public safety and road planning, among other things.

The panel also submitted a draft Bill — the Regulation of Public Religious Structures (on Public Places) Draft Bill — along with the report, recommending a maximum of three years of imprisonment, a fine, or both for those who grab public land after constructing a religious structure.

