UP: Law dept clears proposal to make cellphone use in jails punishable by six years imprisonment

The Uttar Pradesh Prison Department has got a proposal cleared from the Law Department, which has recommended amendment in the UP Prison Act, 1894, making possession of a mobile phone and its use inside the jail a serious offence.

As per the proposal, anyone convicted of possessing and using a cellphone inside jail would face imprisonment of three to six years and a fine of between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

The proposal has now been sent to the government to initiate the procedure for amendment in the law, accordingly.

“In the proposed amendment, it is not only prisoners but whoever, including the jail employees, found in possession of a cellphone or any other wireless communication equipment inside the jail premises would face the charge,” said a senior official of the prison department.

The wireless communication equipment include computers, laptops, cellphones and Bluetooth devices.

Director General (Prison) Anand Kumar said that the proposal for making amendment in the Prison Act, 1894, was sent around four weeks ago.

The UP Prison Administration and Reform Services forwarded the proposal to the Law Department for its opinion. The Law Department has now given its approval, and now the proposal would be sent to the government for further decision.

According to the proposal cleared by the Law Department, the prisoner or a jail staff would be accountable for the punishment of three years imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine if anyone is caught in possession of any of the wireless communication device. But, the punishment would be increased two-fold — with imprisonment of six years and fine of Rs 50,000 — if the investigation found a crime committed by using any of these devices from inside the jail, informed a senior jail headquarters official.

Sources said that there was a need for making an amendment in Prison Act, 1894 because the law is too old and no amendment ever proposed after mobile phone came into existence after the year 2000 and there was no mention in the Act about banning use of wireless communication equipment inside the prison and making it a punishable offence.

Earlier, there was a punishment of six months and fine Rs 200 on the inmates found using prohibited items inside the jail.

The proposal also includes imprisonment of three years to the persons who enter the jail impersonating.

“We have also made provision in the proposal that sentence awarded for these offences would not run simultaneously with the punishment the convict already facing in another case,” said a government official.

Sources said that the proposal was drafted after Chief Minister Adityanath took a serious note of the reports of police agencies about gangsters running their gang from inside the jail and orchestrating serious crimes like contract-killing, robbery, extortion threats among others.