UP: Landlord, 2 journalists held for abetting man’s suicide bid outside Vidhan Bhavan

Hazratganj ACP Raghvendra Kumar Mishra said the accused journalists — Shamim and Naushad — work for a local news organisation.

A man and two journalists have been arrested for allegedly abetting a suicide attempt by his 45-year-old tenant outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow.

According to police officials, Chakraborty attempted to kill himself as he was recently evicted by his landlord, Javed Khan, from his rented accommodation in Husainganj area. Hazratganj ACP Raghvendra Kumar Mishra said the accused journalists — Shamim and Naushad — work for a local news organisation.

“While the landlord is the main reason why the man attempted suicide, the other two did not inform police despite knowing about the extreme step. They were also present at the spot at the time of the incident. They did not do anything but instead made a video of the incident,” said Mishra.

The incident took place at 3 pm on Monday when Chakraborty poured kerosene and set himself on fire.

ACP Mishra added that the situation of Chakraborty was critical and to ensure better treatment, he was admitted to a private hospital. Mishra said that they were trying to find out if more persons were involved.

Lucknow’s high-security zone Hazratganj, which houses state assembly and various ministries, appears to be fast emerging as a self-immolation attempt point with three to four protesters daily resorting to it.

On Monday too, a similar attempt by a family of four to set themselves on fire outside the Vidhan Bhawan was foiled.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.