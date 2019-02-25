Toggle Menu
UP: Labourer ‘rapes’ 80-year-old woman in Banda district

Raghvendra Singh, DSP, Banda, said neighbours informed the police after they heard the woman’s cries on Friday night.

The victim’s statement will be recorded on Monday at a local court, Police said.

An 80-year-old visually challenged woman was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district by a labourer.

Police said the woman who was living alone was allegedly raped by Santu (32), who was the woman’s tenant till two years ago.

Raghvendra Singh, DSP, Banda, said neighbours informed the police after they heard the woman’s cries on Friday night. “On reaching the spot, police found the woman unconscious and bleeding and rushed her to the district hospital,” Singh said.

Singh added that the woman was stable on Sunday. “The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman also alleged that the accused stole some jewellery she was wearing. Medical examination has confirmed rape,” Singh said.

The victim’s statement will be recorded on Monday at a local court, the DSP said.

