UP: Labourer booked under anti-conversion law

A day after UP Police booked a youth under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly, the second case in the state was filed at Mansoorpur police station in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

Police have lodged a case against two persons – Nadeem and his friend Suleman, both labourers – under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

SHO (Mansoorpur) KP Singh said that the complainant has accused Nadeem of harassing and pressuring him to leave his wife. “The complainant alleged that Nadeem wanted to marry his wife and convert her religion. He claimed that when he objected, Nadeem threatened him with dire consequences. Suleman allegedly used to help Nadeem in harassing the complainant,” the SHO said.

Nadeem and the complainant work as labourers at the same place, police said. “According to the complainant, Nadeem used to regularly visit the victim’s house and developed a close friendship with his family, including his wife,” said Singh. The couple has two children.

Police said that they are yet to arrest Nadeem and Suleman. The two have also been booked under IPC sections 504 (intent to provoke breach peace), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

