UP: 11 dead, five injured after falling in well at wedding in Kushinagar

Eleven women and girls died and five others sustained injuries when they accidentally fell into a well during a ‘haldi’ ceremony at a village in Nibua Naurangiya in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar late Wednesday evening.

The victims had gone near the well for a prayer when the incident occurred. Among the injured persons, the condition of two women is critical.

Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Sachindra Patel said that they were informed about the incident in the evening. The women had gathered near the well for an event when suddenly, the slab kept on it broke and the victims fell inside. Hearing screams, locals ran and pulled out the victims. Eleven died while other five are undergoing treatment, Patel added. The victims are relatives and neighbours of the family who had organised the wedding.

Taking a serious note of the matter, chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath directed Kushinagar district administration to provide all possible help to victims.

जनपद कुशीनगर के ग्राम नौरंगिया स्कूल टोला की एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में हुई ग्रामवासियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his condolences. “The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. And I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” PM Modi tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

“An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased, ” ANI quoted DM Kushinagar as saying.