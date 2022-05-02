UP: Kin says woman died after cops’ assault; probe ordered

The Chandauli SP on Sunday ordered a probe into the allegations of a police team “manhandling” two daughters of a criminal during a raid, leading to the death of one in Sayedraja area of the district.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday around 4 pm when a police team had gone to Kanhaiya Yadav’s house at Manrajpur village in Chandauli to arrest him after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The police denied the charge, claiming that they returned after they did not find Kanhaiya. However, a video later went viral in which a girl was seen lying on floor and alleging that the police thrashed her and her sister. The family claimed in the video that their daughter died after being “beaten up” by the police team.

Circle Officer (Chandauli) Anil Rai said false allegations were being made by Yadav’s family against the police team, adding that the raiding team did not enter the house. He alleged that the woman appeared to have died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Gudiya Yadav, while her younger sister, Gunja Yadav (21), had injuries in her hand.