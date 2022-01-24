UP: Kin say boy ‘died’ during interrogation, cops deny claim

A group of local residents in Lakhimpur Kheri staged a protest following the death of a 17-year-old boy on early Sunday morning who allegedly died after being beaten up by the police during questioning in a case of theft.

The boy belonged to the Scheduled Tribe. On January 19, he was called to a police outpost after the boy’s uncle filed a complaint against him for allegedly stealing cellphone. On Sunday morning, the boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

SP Sanjeev Suman said, “Two days, the accused and his uncle were called to the police outpost. … After two hours, both the parties reached a compromise… The boy was handed over to the family.”

The SP added that the deceased’s family had alleged that on January 20, his uncle and another local resident came home and thrashed the boy brutally. He was, then, admitted to a hospital.

However, in a video widely shared on social media, the boy’s family alleged that after the boy’s uncle filed a complaint, he was called at the police station. “Mother took him to the police…The cops asked our mother to return home and they would see what action was to be taken… They thrashed my brother brutally. Two days back, he felt unwell. He was rushed to a hospital where he died…,” said the boy’s sister in the video.

The deceased’s family could not be contacted for a comment.