UP: Kashmiri student ‘assaulted’ in Baghpat, 3 others return home

FOUR Kashmiri students at Syadwad Institute of Higher Education and Research in Baghpat have returned to their home state three days after one of them was thrashed by the relatives of a woman he had allegedly misbehaved with when they had come to take part in a religious programme at the institute. No police case was lodged into the matter.

Advertising

A day after the incident, on Wednesday morning, around 20-25 Kashmiri students staged a protest at institute gate and threatened to leave the campus over the issue.

The four students are 21-year-old Mohammad Aquib, who was thrashed and suffered neck injury, Mohammad Younus, Muzammil Yaseen and Fayyaz Ahmed, all in their 20s. They are among 70 Kashmiri students who are presently undergoing a six-month skill development programme at the institute under the Central government’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana.

“All the four students have reached their native place in Doda district on Thursday. I spoke to them and their families. None of them are interested to come back and continue the course. They are probably scared after Tuesday’s incident,” said institute’s registrar Praveen Kumar.

Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police force have been deployed outside the institute to avoid untoward incident.