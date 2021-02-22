Kasganj constable murder: After brother, key accused killed in police ‘encounter’

The main accused in the case, Moti Singh who faced 11 police cases, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. His brother Elkar Singh was killed in a police “encounter” on February 10.

More than 10 days after his brother was killed in an alleged encounter, the main accused in the murder case of a constable in Kasganj was gunned down by a police team during a search operation early on Sunday.

Constable Devendra Singh and sub-inspector Ashok Kumar were taken hostage at Nagla Dheemar village in the district where they had gone to serve a court notice to the liquor mafia on February 9. Devendra was allegedly beaten to death in captivity while Ashok suffered serious injuries.

“Today, during the search of the wanted accused, a police party had an encounter. In the encounter, Moti suffered injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead. On January 9, he along with others had attacked our SI Ashok Kumar, who is still under treatment. Our colleague constable Devendra was martyred in the attack,” said Kasganj SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar, adding that several police stations and Special Operations Group (SOF) were party of the operation.

According to a Kasganj police statement, the team received information that Moti and his accomplices were hiding in the jungle near Kali river on Kartal Road. “When the police team reached near the spot around 2.30 am, the criminals fired at it. In a retaliatory firing, Moti suffered a bullet injury while others managed to escape,” read the statement.

Moti was declared dead at the district hospital. A.9mm pistol of SI Ashok, a .315 bore pistol and cartridges have been recovered from Moti.