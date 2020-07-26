UP: Kanpur SSP among 15 IPS officers transferred

The reshuffle comes at a time when Opposition parties have derided Yogi Adityanath-led state government for “deteriorating” law and order. The reshuffle comes at a time when Opposition parties have derided Yogi Adityanath-led state government for “deteriorating” law and order.

The UP government on Saturday transferred 15 IPS officers, including Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P.

Dinesh Kumar P has been made the Jhansi SSP and replaced by Aligarh Range DIG Preetinder Singh. Amethi SP Khyati Garg has been made the Lucknow DCP, and will be replaced in Amethi by Dinesh Singh, who was the Lucknow DCP. Chitrakoot DIG Deepak Kumar has been made DIG of Ayodhya, replacing Ashish Tiwari, who is now the Jhansi SP (Railways).

Satya Narayan, who was on a waiting list after returning from deputation, has been made Inspector General (IG) of Chitrakoot Dham while Ashutosh Kumar, who was IG of Basti, is now the new IG of PAC headquarters in Lucknow. Deepak Ratan, IG of traffic, has been made IG of Aligarh range while SP, Economic Offences Wing, Satendra Kumar is now the new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Commandant, State Disaster Response Fund (Lucknow), Yashveer Singh has replaced Jalaun SP Satish Kumar. Jhansi SSP D Pradeep Kumar has been asked to join as SP of EOW (Varanasi) while Lakhimpur Kheri SP Poonam will take charge as the new Commandant of 15 Battalion PAC, Agra.

