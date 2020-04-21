UP: Kannauj 5 held for attacking man ovaer spitting row

Two persons were injured in the attack and they were discharged from hospital after treatment, police said. (Representational) Two persons were injured in the attack and they were discharged from hospital after treatment, police said. (Representational)

Five members of a family were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man who objected to their “spitting outside his residence” in Kannauj district on Sunday, police said.

Police said the complainant, a Dalit, alleged that the accused, Anwar Khan, and his family members attacked them and also set a portion of his house afire when they objected to them for spitting outside his house at Silwapur village.

On Monday, police booked Anwar Khan and four relatives, including three of his brothers, under section 151 of CrPC (breach of peace) and relevant IPC sections, said Station House Officer, Talgram police station, Vinod Kumar. The accused were produced before a local court that granted them bail, he added. The complainant and the accused, both farmers, are neighbours.

According to Vinod Kumar, the complainant alleged that Anwar Khan was spitting outside their house and when his son objected, Anwar started hurling abuses at him. A heated argument took place between them but matter was initially resolved after local resident intervened.

He said the complainant alleged that later Anwar, along with his family members, forcibly entered his house and hit them with sticks. They also damaged household objects and a part of the house on fire before fleeing, as per the complaint. The flames were doused by his family members, the complainant said.

A police team reached the village and sent the injured persons to a hospital.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police A P Singh said, “We have recorded statements of some local residents and so far no one has confirmed that the incident occurred over spitting. We are yet to record statements of the victim’s family members.”

SHO Vinod Kumar said that no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the village concerned. He added that the complainant and accused had filed cases against each other in the past, too.

