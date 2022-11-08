UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘thought he was dead’

“Mujhe nahi pata woh Punjab kab gaya. Sawaal toh ee hai ki usko Punjab bheja kisne (I don’t know when he went to Punjab, but the question is who sent him to Punjab),” says the 55-year-old father of the juvenile arrested in connection with the RPG attack carried out on the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing headquarters in May.

At his home in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, the father, ailing from a kidney and liver infection, struggles to recall events and dates, only saying he hopes the 17-year-old, the youngest of his three children, will return home some day.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested the juvenile in the case, after which he was brought to Punjab on a production warrant. The Punjab Police has since then linked the boy to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and accused him of at least two murders – that of shooter Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar in August and and of a property businessman, Sanjay Biyani, in Nanded in April. Last week, he was produced before a Mohali district court that remanded him in custody of the Hoshiarpur Police.

Sources in the Punjab Police allege that the juvenile came in contact with gangster Bishnoi through Deepak Surakhpur, a gang member and an accused in the police HQ attack case who is now absconding.

“During interrogation, he said that had he never met any of his handlers, and his association with the gangsters led to his involvement in the attack,” sources said, adding that the boy only “knew that a man had approached him, given him the money and had asked him to do as planned.”

Back in the 17-year-old’s village, the father says the juvenile left home around six months ago – “we don’t know where he left for” – and that he saw him only when he turned up at their door a few weeks ago, when he was accompanied by police teams.

The 55-year-old says he had to give up his job as a part-time driver and now depends on the money he earns from selling milk from his two cows.“I had borrowed one lakh rupees for my daughter’s wedding seven years ago. I am still paying that off,” he says. His 30-year-old daughter and another son, a 23-year-old, live and work in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

The thatched hut that the family lives in is next to a lake and floods every time it rains.

“My son was a deshbhakt (patriot). He followed Bhagat Singh. He is innocent and has been framed. You can ask anyone in the village,” he says.

Most people are reluctant to talk about the juvenile, except to say that the boy had a temper.

Advertisement

At the Inter College, where the boy failed his Class 10 examination in 2020, principal Devendra Singh says, “Tez tha ladka. Par padhai mein mann nahi lagta tha. Usko maine ek baar padhai ko le kar maara tha, par woh sudhra nahi. (He was intelligent, but he never paid attention to his studies. I had beaten him once, but he didn’t improve)”, says Singh.

A neighbour says the juvenile worked for Vinod Singh, a local strongman, who, according to SHO Dinesh Kumar Singh, has several cases against him, including that of heinous crimes. “It was there that he got in touch with the wrong people,” says the neighbour. “His family has always struggled. They have been caught in a cycle of debt and have lived in abject poverty. They are one of the poorest Dalit families in the village,” he says. The predominantly Dalit village has around 125 houses.

Vinod Singh, who has a transport business and owns farm lands, says he fired the boy after he got into a fight with one of his employees. “The boy used to work for me. His father brought him here during the Covid pandemic and urged me to employ him. I gave him some odd jobs. He used to stay with me,” Vinod says. “He got into a fight with one of my workers and threatened to shoot him. So I asked him to leave. That’s the last time I saw him.”

At the police station that has jurisdiction over the boy’s village, SHO Santosh Kumar Singh says, “Teams from Punjab and Delhi police had arrived with the boy. They went to the village for some recovery. I can’t comment on that.” The SHO adds that the boy does not have any case against him at the local police station.

Back at the juvenile’s house, his father says, “I thought my son is dead. It’s only when the police brought him here that I realised he was still alive. But he has done no wrong,” he says, tears rolling down his cheeks.

With Jagdeep Singh Deep, Chandigarh