UP: Jump in Covid infections, active cases near 2,000

There has been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. The Thursday bulletin of the state Health Department reported 413 new cases in the last 24 hours, with Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) reporting the most (100). The other four districts reporting a spike in infections include Lucknow (71), Ghaziabad (48), Varanasi (14) and Kanpur City (11).

In the last two days, the state reported 318 and 286 new cases on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.

Consequently, the number of active cases in the state has risen to 1,849. By Thursday, there were 373 active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, 411 in Lucknow, 193 in Ghaziabad, 89 in Varanasi, and 59 in Kanpur City.

The positivity rate till Wednesday was 1.80 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.8 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

Following a jump in the Covid-19 cases in the state as well as in other parts of the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to be extra vigilant in tracing new cases and to be on alert.

At a review meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that people above 18 years of age avail the booster dose. He also directed officials to expedite the process of setting up new medical colleges in the districts. It may be mentioned that the government has decided to set up one medical college in each of the 75 districts of the state under the “Ek Janpad, Ek Medical College” scheme.