UP: ‘July revenue collection hints at economic revival,’ says Finance Minister Suresh Khanna

Showing signs of a turnaround for an economy battered by the coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh’s revenue collection in July rose to Rs 10,675.42 crore or 97.7 per cent of the collection in July last year, said state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday.

Revenue collections had gone into a tailspin between April and June due to the virus triggered lockdown.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Khanna said, “Due to the coronavirus, economic activities were affected in April and May. But things are slowly being brought back on the track, and economic activities will work at the same pace they were before February. Compared to the situation in April, May and June, we reached a much better situation in July. Last year in July, our revenue collection was Rs 10,926.36 crore. In July 2020, our collection has been above Rs 10,675.42 crore.”

Giving credit for this recovery to the financial management and discipline as well as directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that despite the challenge posed by coronavirus pandemic which has had an adverse impact on all financial activities, the state has managed to pay the salaries and pension to its staff in time without delay.

Khanna also said the Vidhan Sabha session will start from August 20. “This session will be shorter because of the coronavirus. The public will not be allowed, and the permanent passes to former MPs and MLAs will remain suspended,” he said.

