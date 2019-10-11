UP: Journalist found dead with throat slit, one held

A 55-year-old journalist with a Hindi daily was allegedly murdered by his two neighbours under the Hata police station limits in Kushinagar district on Thursday. One of the accused, Ramgopal Singh, has been arrested, while the other, Tej Pratap Singh, is absconding.

The incident took place at 9 am when the 55-year-old journalist, Radheyshyam Sharma, was on his way to a private girls’ intermediate college where he also used to teach.

Police suspect that the reason for the alleged murder was personal enmity as he sided with the rivals of his neighbours.

“Sharma, who belonged to Sikatiya village, was a reporter with Aaj newspaper and also a teacher at a private girls’ college. He left his house on his bike and reached Dubauli village, around 2 km from his house, two men allegedly waylaid him and slit his throat with a sharp edged weapon. As Sharma screamed for help, people rushed to the spot but the assailants had escaped by then,” said Kushinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar Mishra.

He said the murder appeared to be planned as Sharma was attacked at a secluded place.

“He was killed in a bamboo field. On the other side of the road are sugarcane fields. His family alleged that the accused had been to the attack for some time,” he added.

On the complaint of Sharma’s son, Ajay, a murder case has been registered against Tej Pratap and Ramgopal.

Sniffer dogs had traced the blood stained clothes from the house of the absconding accused, Mishra said.

“There used to be tension between the accused and the deceased over small-small issues. Their fields were adjacent and they almost indulged in arguments. Because of this tension, Sharma would support the enemies of the accused,” he said, adding that the trigger point wa yet to be ascertained. Sharma, who belonged to a middle class family, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.