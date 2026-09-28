UP man accused in Pakistan spy case acquitted after 22 years

A court in Agra has acquitted a Jhansi resident 22 years after he was accused of allegedly aiding Pakistani nationals who were staying in India on false documents and passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

Jameel Ahmed, now 50, was booked in 2004 for cheating by personation and criminal conspiracy, along with offences under the Passport Act, the Foreigners Act and the Official Secrets Act. “The court recently acquitted Jameel Ahmed, who was out on bail,” said Agra’s government counsel, Pradeep Kumar Sharma.

What the court said

As per the order, the court observed that in every criminal case, the burden of proving the charges against an accused beyond reasonable doubt rests on the prosecution. The prosecution cannot derive any benefit from shortcomings or deficiencies in the defence case.