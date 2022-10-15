UP: Jeweller, accomplice held for ‘raping’ student

A week after a 20-year-old engineering student was allegedly raped by two men when she was on her way back home in Sultanpur district, police on Thursday arrested a jeweller and his accomplice for the alleged crime. Police claimed that one of the accused tried to flee when he was taken to the crime spot and was shot in the leg. The accused were identified as Saroj Pandey (26) and Ranjit Upadhyay (28) – both residents of the district. While Pandey owns a jewellery shop in the district, Upadhyay does odd jobs, they said.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said, “The engineering student was raped after the two gave her a lift in their SUV on October 7. They drove the car to a secluded spot and raped her. A case was lodged at the police station concerned.”

The victim had claimed that the two forcibly took her phone before committing the crime. They dropped her near a police station after returning her phone and fled, it was alleged. Barma said the medical examination of the woman had confirmed rape.

He added, “After his arrest, Upadhyay was taken to the spot where the crime was committed to recover his clothes. He shot at the police team with a weapon he had hidden in the clothes. He did this to escape, but the police team shot at him. He is being treated at a community health centre.”