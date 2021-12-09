Uttar Pradesh: Jailed MLA’s nephew arrested for ‘assault on gangrape victim’

Police have arrested a 52-year-old nephew of MLA Vijay Mishra for allegedly thrashing a woman in September this year after she reportedly refused to change her statement in a gangrape case.

Manish Mishra, who has 18 cases against him, including murder and extortion, is five-time block pramukh of Deegh in Bhadohi district. He was arrested in Bhadohi and brought to Varanasi where the woman had lodged the complaint, said police.

“Manish Mishra was brought to Varanasi and produced before a local court of Varanasi which sent him to judicial custody,” said Commissioner of Police (Varanasi) A Satish Ganesh.

Last year, the 25-year-old woman had accused Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and another nephew Vikas Mishra of gangrape and intimidation since 2014.

Vijay Mishra, who is lodged in Agra jail, is a Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi.

Last year, Bhadohi police booked MLA Vijay Mishra, who was already in jail in connection with a land grab case, in a gangrape case along with his son Vishnu and nephew Vikas. While Vishnu remains absconding till date, Vikas was arrested and later released on bail.

In September this year, the 25-year-old woman got another FIR registered in Varanasi, alleging that the MLA’s nephew, Manish Mishra, and 12 others forcibly entered her house and thrashed her.