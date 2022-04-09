UP: IT dept aims to distribute 9.7 lakh smartphones, tablets in 100 days

Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions to all state departments to draft work plans with 100-day deadlines, the state information technology department has set a target of distributing 9.74 lakh tablets and smartphones among students and youths within the first 100 days of the formation of the new government.

A government spokesperson said that all districts have been directed to identify eligible beneficiaries so that the target could be achieved within a deadline of 100 days.

In its election manifesto, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to distribute smartphones and tablets among 2 crore youths of the state, considering how many students had to switch to online classes after education institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on March 25 after the BJP swept the assembly polls.

The state infrastructure and industrial development has also set the target to come up with a new industrial policy and attract more investments.

The department has been tasked to prepare a roadmap for bringing in targeted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

“The government has decided to prepare an extensive plan for upgrading existing industrial areas under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission. It also plans to establish five world-class convention centres, industrial corridors along expressways and also three data centre parks. The department will be coming up with a roadmap to turn Uttar Pradesh into a global textile hub over the next five years,” said an official.