Uttar Pradesh IPS officer’s 94-year-old mother found murdered at home, jewellery missing

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The 94-year-old mother of a serving IPS officer was allegedly murdered at her home in Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar Nagar district on Sunday, with police suspecting robbery as a possible motive after jewellery she was wearing was found missing.
The victim, Indravati, was found dead with a cloth stuffed into her mouth and injuries visible on her body.
The incident came to light around 9 am when a domestic worker arrived at the house and found the main door locked from outside. She opened the door and found Indravati lying unresponsive on a cot in the veranda. She alerted a neighbour, who informed the family and police.
Indravati’s son, IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) in Lucknow, rushed to the village after being informed. A case of murder and robbery has been registered against unidentified persons at Malipur police station.
According to police, Mishra had visited his ancestral home on Saturday and returned to Lucknow later that evening.
In his complaint, Mishra said his uncle, Sachindra Mishra, called him around 3:50 pm and told him that his mother had suffered a heart attack and died.
When Mishra reached the village, he and his uncle examined the body and noticed that several pieces of jewellery were missing, including a gold chain, a tulsi necklace with gold beads, a nose pin and earrings. Her anklets were also missing. Blood was visible around her mouth and a green towel had been stuffed inside it. Two injury marks were also visible on her lips.
Mishra told police that the circumstances indicated that his mother had been forcibly killed and that the assailants had taken away the jewellery she was wearing.
Police are investigating the murder and robbery and are trying to identify the assailants.
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