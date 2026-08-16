Uttar Pradesh IPS officer’s 94-year-old mother found murdered at home, jewellery missing

The 94-year-old mother of a serving IPS officer was allegedly murdered at her home in Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar Nagar district on Sunday, with police suspecting robbery as a possible motive after jewellery she was wearing was found missing.

The victim, Indravati, was found dead with a cloth stuffed into her mouth and injuries visible on her body.

The incident came to light around 9 am when a domestic worker arrived at the house and found the main door locked from outside. She opened the door and found Indravati lying unresponsive on a cot in the veranda. She alerted a neighbour, who informed the family and police.